Chris Sale Injury: Reported Next Steps, Rehab Outing For Red Sox Starter

Sale is reportedly headed to Portland

Red Sox starter Chris Sale is fully entrenched in his rehab process, with the next steps reportedly involving a bump in competition.

In an appearance on NESN’s “Red Sox First Pitch,” Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe said Sale is expected to make his next rehab start with the Portland Sea Dogs.

Sale fared well in his latest rehab outing, pitching 2 2/3 innings, allowing zero earned runs on three hits and a hit by pitch. He threw 36 pitches, striking out six batters. If he’s only given a normal rest period, Sale could pitch as soon as Thursday for Portland against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The return from a stress fracture in his ribcage has been difficult for Sale, who suffered a setback that delayed his return to the major leagues. If everything goes right in his start for Portland, Sale’s fourth — and possibly final — rehab outing could come the following week with the Worcester Red Sox.

