Astros Achieve Multiple Benchmarks In Combined No-Hitter Vs. Yankees

In the battle between the two best teams in the American League, the Houston Astros came out on top in a huge way over the New York Yankees on Saturday.

A day after Astros ace Justin Verlander shut down the Yankees, Houston threw a combined no-hitter against New York at Yankee Stadium. The no-hitter came off the arms of Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly.

The last time the Yankees were on the receiving end of a no-hitter, June 11, 2003, at the hands of the Astros — meaning the Astros have thrown a no-hitter at old Yankee Stadium and at new Yankee Stadium. Houston are the only team to no-hit the Yankees since 1958, per MLB.

This was the 14th no-hitter in Houston franchise history, the third no-hitter of the 2022 season and the 18th combined no-hitter in MLB history, per Thomas Harrigan, Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru and Sarah Langs of MLB.com

Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was also behind the plate for Houston?s combined no-no in 2019. He’s the first backstop to catch multiple combined no-hitters — the Astros have thrown three combined no-hitters in franchise history.

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has been held without a hit through two games. He is a combined 0-for-8, having been struck out three times.

Despite two straight losses, New York remains on top of Major League Baseball, just 5.5 games ahead of inter-city rival New York Mets. However, the Astros will always have these historic benchmarks over the Yankees for the rest of history.