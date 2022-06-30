Chris Sale Makes ‘Red Sox Hype Man’ Dance In Locker Room After Every Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have had a secret celebration occurring in the locker room following each win, centered around reliever John Schreiber, and enforced by their ace, Chris Sale.

The reliever was prone to dance after wins last year, and has since turned his subtle moves by his locker into a full-on performance for the team.

“There’s some theatrics going on after every win,” Schreiber told NESN’s Tom Caron on the “TC & Company Podcast” on Thursday. “Everybody loves it there in the locker room so I just go out there and keep doing it.

“It started out in Worcester I believe and we always talk about, we don’t know how or when it started. I think a random song came on after a walk-off win or something and they saw me dancing by my locker celebrating and everybody told me to go out in the middle of the clubhouse and do what I was doing. I think it just took off after that. After every win they would tell me to get out there”

What once was a minor league tradition reached the majors when Chris Sale got a glimpse and demanded him to take his moves to the next level.

“(Sale) saw it in Worcester, he loved it,” Schreiber said. “Last year when I came up for that little stint I had he was like ‘Alright, you better do it when you come up here.’ I was a little nervous that time but now I’ve gotten a little more comfortable doing that.”

