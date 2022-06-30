Watch Alex Verdugo Give Red Sox Lead With 2-Run Blast Vs. Blue Jays

Verdugo has six home runs on the year

by

There isn’t a hotter hitter in the Boston Red Sox’s lineup than Alex Verdugo.

For the second-time this week, Verdugo launched a home run to give the Red Sox a lead in a game where the offense was scuffling.

Verdugo’s batting average has steadily increased over the last few weeks, as Boston’s left fielder is playing the best baseball of his season according to Alex Cora.

The Red Sox will look to salvage their series with the Blue Jays with a win on Wednesday night, heading into their weekend series with the Chicago Cubs.

