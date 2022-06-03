David Krejci ‘Will Have Another Beer’ As He Contemplates Future

NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci has been keeping Bruins fans on the edge of their seats about what his next move will be.

Boston’s former second-line center departed from the B’s prior to the 2021-22 NHL season to return to his native Czech Republic. Krejci never used the word “retire,” nor did he file retirement papers with the league, so a return to the team he called home for 15 years always has been on the minds of fans.

Krejci and David Pastrnak earned the bronze medal for Team Czechia at the IIHF World Championship in Finland. The duo were in Prague when Pastrnak posted a video to his Instagram story asking Krejci if he would return to the Bruins next year. Krejci just looked at the camera and smiled without giving a yes or no answer.

The 34-year-old only added more fuel to the “will Krejci come back” fire when HC Olomouc — the team he played for in 2021-22 — posted a picture of Krejci on an airplane flying back to the United States.

Here is the translation via Google Translate:

“Today I’m flying to the USA, I’ll have another beer on the way to celebrate the bronze and then I’ll be calmly thinking what to do next. There is plenty of and a lot of possibilities, one of which is very real and the continuation of the Olomouc jersey.”

Krejci certainly would fill that second-line center void the Bruins were missing all season, but that’s just one area of need the team must address in the offseason.