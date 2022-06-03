Paul Pierce Had Relatable Reaction To Celtics’ Game 1 Win Over Warriors

NESN Logo Sign In

Paul Pierce clearly was locked in Thursday night when the Boston Celtics faced the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

So, when Boston stormed back in the fourth quarter to beat Golden State at Chase Center, the Celtics legend had a reaction probably shared by most Green Teamers.

“Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh let’s goooooo,” Pierce tweeted in response to the Celtics turning a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit into a 120-108 win.

The C’s looked absolutely cooked going into the fourth quarter. Boston entered halftime with a 56-54 lead, but the Warriors came out strong in the second half, outscoring the Celtics 38-24 in the third quarter to build a rather sizable advantage on the scoreboard.

The Celtics never stopped fighting, though, which has been a hallmark of the team since the calendar flipped to 2022. And Boston ultimately outscored Golden State 40-16 in the final frame, an onslaught that included a 20-2 run sparked by an uptick in defensive pressure and lights-out shooting.