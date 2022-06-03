Paul Pierce Had Relatable Reaction To Celtics’ Game 1 Win Over Warriors

Boston fans everywhere probably responded the same way

by

Paul Pierce clearly was locked in Thursday night when the Boston Celtics faced the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

So, when Boston stormed back in the fourth quarter to beat Golden State at Chase Center, the Celtics legend had a reaction probably shared by most Green Teamers.

“Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh let’s goooooo,” Pierce tweeted in response to the Celtics turning a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit into a 120-108 win.

Ain’t that The Truth.

The C’s looked absolutely cooked going into the fourth quarter. Boston entered halftime with a 56-54 lead, but the Warriors came out strong in the second half, outscoring the Celtics 38-24 in the third quarter to build a rather sizable advantage on the scoreboard.

The Celtics never stopped fighting, though, which has been a hallmark of the team since the calendar flipped to 2022. And Boston ultimately outscored Golden State 40-16 in the final frame, an onslaught that included a 20-2 run sparked by an uptick in defensive pressure and lights-out shooting.

The insane turnaround happened so quickly in real time that it was almost difficult to comprehend. The Celtics flipped a switch and suddenly looked like a team that was hell-bent on stealing Game 1, putting them in a favorable position ahead of Game 2 on Sunday night.

More Celtics:

No, Al Horford Did Not Blow Kiss To Warriors Fans In Celtics’ Game 1 Win
NESN 360 cta
New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn
Previous Article

Patriots Mailbag: Could New England Trade Isaiah Wynn Before Season?
Former Boston Bruins center David Krejci
Next Article

David Krejci ‘Will Have Another Beer’ As He Contemplates Future

Picked For You

Related