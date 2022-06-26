First-Place Yankees React To Astros’ ‘Shocking’ Combined No-Hitter

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees, as several statistics indicate, boast one of the best offenses in all of Major League Baseball.

But on Saturday afternoon in the Bronx, the Yankees’ bats were nowhere to be found.

Cristian Javier, Héctor Noris and Ryan Pressly all shined against New York and combined to throw a no-hitter against the team with the big league’s best record by a 5 1/2-game margin. The 3-0 loss marked the Yankees’ second straight against Houston, which put Aaron Judge and company in jeopardy of losing their first series in over a month.

After the game, the Yankees reflected on their no-show offense.

“It’s just a tough one for the boys,” starter Gerrit Cole told reporters, per MLB.com. “I thought we played every pitch today. We played really sharp defense. We pitched pretty well, for the most part. The cold hard truth is, we got outpitched and outplayed. Credit to the opponent: It was absolutely a magical day for them.”

Josh Donaldson added: “It’s shocking. We have a really good lineup. Being no-hit doesn’t feel good, but we feel good about our team. We’ll look back tomorrow, make some adjustments and be ready to go.”

New York will try to bounce back and split its four-game series with Houston on Sunday. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.