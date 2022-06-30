How Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale Fared In Double-A Rehab Assignment

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale took yet another step on the road back to the big leagues.

The 33-year old continued his rehab journey Thursday with a strong start for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

Sale allowed just one earned run on four hits over the course of four innings pitched. He struck out seven and walked none in the start, throwing 36 of his 52 pitches for strikes. The initial expectation was Sale would only go three innings, but his efficiency allowed him to push into the fourth.

According to MassLive’s Christopher Smith, Sale sat around 94 mph with his fastball, reaching 96 at one point on a strikeout.

There has been no decision made regarding his next steps, but with Triple-A Worcester scheduled for a homestand next week, the next time we see Sale could be in the heart of the commonwealth. The Red Sox have said they want him to pitch at least five innings in the minor leagues before making his return.

Sale has been working his way back from a stress fracture in his ribcage he suffered prior to spring training. He also faced a setback, but has been on track ever since.