Pat McAfee Calls Out Next Opponent For WWE Summerslam On Smackdown

NESN Logo Sign In

Pat McAfee appears on his way back inside a WWE ring after calling out his opponent the best way he knows how — a live microphone.

On the June 24 episode of Smackdown, Pat McAfee chose to respond to Happy Corbin, f.k.a. Baron Corbin, after Corbin mocked McAfee and threatened him after losing to Madcap Moss.

Corbin and Moss had been in a feud since Wrestlemania 38, and it ended with Moss coming out victorious. It appears now Corbin — real name, Thomas Pestock, who was roommates with McAfee when Pestock signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2009 — will move into a program with McAfee for Summerslam on July 30.

“One week ago, a low-life scumbag named, ‘bum (expletive) Corbin, stumbled his (expletive) over to the commentary table and let the world know that apparently he doesn’t love the way I do my job,” McAfee said while standing on the commentary desk. “Bum (expletive) Corbin said that if we were to get into that ring together in that ring together, I would wish that I were dead.

“That’s not possibly. That will never happen. I love my life. I enjoy every single moment, so much so that when I walked into the WWE Thunderdome for the first time, all I could think of was, I feel alive. When I get to put on the headset and talk into the microphone for the millions — shoutout to my man, The Rock — members of the WWE Universe, I feel alive.

“So bum (expletive), when you’re catfishing on the internet acting like you’re not an insufferable, arrogant (expletive), why don’t you ponder this for a moment: Summerslam, you and me, Nashville, Tennessee. And when I kick your teeth down your throat, the only thing I’ll think is, I feel more alive than I’ve ever felt in my entire life right here at Summerslam. Bum (expletive) Corbin, don’t be a coward you punk.”

Smackdown play-by-play commentator Michael Cole asked McAfee if he was sure he wanted to challenge Corbin at Summerslam. McAfee last wrestled against Theory and Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 38 on April 3, and Cole called it a “lightning a bottle” McAfee came away from those matches.