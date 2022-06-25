NBA Rumors: Jordan Bone To Join Celtics’ Summer League Squad

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics continue to fill out their 2022 Summer League roster, this time by signing an NBA veteran.

According to JD Shaw of HoopsRumors.com, free agent guard Jordan Bone has agreed to play for the Celtics in Las Vegas next month.

The 24-year old has limited NBA experience, playing in a total of 24 games for the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic from 2019-to-2021. Bone averaged 2.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in his NBA career — fairing better when he moved overseas, averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Besiktas S.J. of the Turkish BSL.

Bone was teammates with Celtics forward Grant Williams at the University of Tennessee for three seasons between 2016-to-2019. Bone was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award in his final season as a Volunteer. His 2.91 assist-to-turnover ration is the best in Tennessee school history and perhaps illustrated the value that drew the turnover-happy Celtics to him this summer.

The 6-foot-2 point guard joins No. 53 draft-pick JD Davison and Summer League invitee Trevion Williams on Boston’s Summer League roster.