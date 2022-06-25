Red Sox Trade Acquisition James Norwood Outrighted To Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a busy week for James Norwood, but the newest Red Sox acquisition seems to have finally found a home.

Norwood was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. This move comes in the same week he was traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to Boston, before being designated for assignment by the Red Sox as a way to get Jeter Downs onto the active roster.

The 28-year old never made an appearance for the Red Sox but did spend the majority of his season in the major leagues with the Phillies. He has an 8.31 ERA with 22 strikeouts and nine walks in the big leagues this season.

Norwood offers some intriguing upside for Worcester, who has been busy building up major league relievers throughout this season.