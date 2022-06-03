Patriots Mailbag: Could New England Trade Isaiah Wynn Before Season?

@salvaje50

Will this end up being a “redshirt” year for Thornton and Strong?

The Patriots would be rightfully criticized if they full-on redshirted Tyquan Thornton after trading up to draft him in the second round. I do think they expect the rail-thin wideout to contribute this season, as long as he stays healthy.

But with four proven veterans above him on the depth chart, I’m not predicting a big rookie year from the Baylor product. A question in last week’s mailbag asked me to project Thornton’s Year 1 stat line, and I said something in the neighborhood of 25 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

I’d say fourth-rounder Pierre Strong is a more likely redshirt candidate given the Patriots’ history with rookie running backs and their depth at the position, but I also could easily envision him having a substantial role if James White is limited in his return from hip surgery. Strong put up huge rushing numbers at South Dakota State and is a capable pass-catcher and pass blocker, giving him intriguing dual-threat potential.

@beatty_jay

Are either of the 2 RBs drafted this year the replacement for James White?

My money is on Strong.

@pats300levelpod

Do you think that with the addition of both Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris in the draft along with Ty Montgomery in FA that there is a chance Damien Harris is traded this preseason since he is entering the last year of his deal and there are now potential replacements?

Yes, I do think there’s a chance Damien Harris is traded before the season. Would I predict that right now? No. New England is a better team with Harris in the backfield.

But though he’s a very good player, he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. If the Patriots like what they see from their two rookies, believe second-year pro Rhamondre Stevenson can be their No. 1 back and don’t plan on paying Harris next spring anyway — it’s become clear that handing out big money to running backs typically isn’t a wise move — they could view it as good business to flip him now and acquire an asset.

A lot of that will depend on how Strong and Kevin Harris look in training camp and the preseason and whether the Patriots, who traditionally have taken things slowly with rookie rushers, believe they can be trusted with early playing time.

And one note on Montgomery: He’s only practiced with the wide receivers in the team’s two open OTAs, though Vinnie Sunseri said he’s done work with the running backs, as well. The versatile veteran has played both positions in his career but is more likely to crack the Patriots’ roster as a core special teamer.

@ConnorVickers6

In your opinion who is the best fit opposite judon on the edge? And could you see them making a move for trey flowers?

I think Josh Uche is the most likely candidate to fill the other starting outside linebacker spot opposite Matthew Judon. Bill and Steve Belichick both have said they expect Uche to be a “big” part of the Patriots’ defensive plans this season, and he could fill the Kyle Van Noy role as an edge rusher who also can play off the ball.

I’m curious, though, whether the Patriots might shift more toward a four-man front after their offseason overhaul at linebacker. They always deploy multiple defensive looks each game, but they’ve primarily been a 3-4 team for the past several seasons.