Red Sox Vs. Cardinals Lineups: Rob Refsnyder Starts, Jarren Duran Sits

The Red Sox will try to win their fifth consecutive series Sunday afternoon when they wrap up their three-game set with the Cardinals.

Nick Pivetta is set to toe the rubber for Boston at Fenway Park. The veteran right-hander, who spun an eight-inning gem against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, earned a win in six of his last seven starts. Pivetta will be opposed by 23-year-old righty Andre Pallante, who will be making the third start of his Major League Baseball career.

The Red Sox’s lineup for the matinee matchup will look a bit different than it did for Saturday’s loss. Jarren Duran will hit the bench after starting Boston’s last four games, which moves Jackie Bradley Jr. to center field. First-year Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder will lead off and patrol right, marking his ninth game with Boston.

Christian Vázquez also slots back into the starting nine to do the catching for Pivetta.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Cardinals-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (35-31)

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Christian Vázquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Nick Pivetta, RHP (6-5, 3.50 ERA)