Red Sox vs. Reds Lineups: Franchy Cordero Leading Off In Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox take the field Wednesday night at Fenway Park in the season series finale against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Red Sox will hope to split the season series following a narrow 2-1 loss on Tuesday night and get back on the win column, avoiding a three-game losing streak.

Garrett Whitlock will take the mound for the Red Sox against Reds pitcher Hunter Greene. Manager Alex Cora will have Franchy Cordero will be batting lead-off for the Red Sox, and he will be taking the right field spot, moving Jackie Bradley Jr. to center field, while Kiké Hernández will be off on Wednesday.

Christian Vázquez will be catching for Whitlock in place of Kevin Plawecki, and Bobby Dalbec will start at first base and at the bottom of the batting order.

The Reds will also be making a change in their lead-off order. Nick Senzel will start at center field and will bat lead-off for Cincinnati. Manager David Bell has kept the rest of the batting order intact.

NESN will air the game in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out.

Remember, if you’re on the go, you can stream the game online at Watch NESN Live and on the NESN app.