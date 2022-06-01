NBA Finals Predictions: Our ‘Experts’ Pick Celtics-Warriors Series, MVP

NESN Logo Sign In

After a long and winding road through the NBA playoffs, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have emerged as two championship contenders entering the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Celtics advanced to the organization’s first title series in more than a decade after pulling out a pair of seven-game series, including a Game 7 thriller against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. The Warriors lost four games combine during their three Western Conference series, and now are competing in their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight seasons.

With predictions and picks filling the airwaves and social media timelines over the past three days, we asked our NESN Digital team who they thought would win the best-of-seven series and who would win the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award.

Here are our “expert” picks:

NBA Finals Prediction

Ben Watanabe: Celtics in 6 (+370 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Defensively, the Celtics are able to defend the hoop and the 3-point line simultaneously thanks to their ability to switch. On the other end, the Celtics have the shooting depth from the likes of Derrick White, Al Horford and Grant Williams to take advantage of the holes in Golden State’s perimeter D.

Mike Cole: Warriors in 6 (+550 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Celtics aren’t completely outclassed in talent by Golden State, but Boston has had some obvious issues closing out games to this point. They’ve been able to survive against teams like Milwaukee and Miami, who weren’t able to fully capitalize on the Celtics’ lulls, but the Green won’t get so lucky against a battle-tested Warriors team that possesses generational shooters who won’t miss when given open looks.

Sean McGuire: Celtics in 6

No team in the league has matched up better with Golden State over the last few years, and the Celtics will present the Western Conference champions a difficult challenge this time, too. Boston’s switch-happy defense should make it tough on Golden State’s shooters. At this point, it only makes sense the Celtics cap off the most remarkable in-season turnaround with the organization’s long-awaited Banner 18.