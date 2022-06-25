Red Sox Wrap: Christian Arroyo Returns, Fuels Boston’s Win In Cleveland

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox survived a ninth-inning scare to defeat the Cleveland Guardians, 6-3, on Friday night at Progressive Field.

The Red Sox improved to 40-31 on the year, while the Guardians dropped to 36-30.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Guardians were practically begging the Red Sox to break things open throughout Friday’s contest. Boston batters walked six times, had 12 hits and were hit by pitches on two separate occasions, including once with the bases loaded to open up the scoring.

Despite that, Boston would leave five men on base as things remained tied at two headed into the seventh inning, where they were finally able to pull away, thanks to the returning Christian Arroyo.

Arroyo connected on a two-run home run to put the Red Sox ahead 4-2 in the top of the seventh, coming through in the clutch as he’s become accustomed to doing. Friday night represented the utility man’s first game back in 12 days after his stint on the injured list.

The home run seemed to spark Boston’s offense, who would score two runs and put 10 base runners on in the 2 1/3 innings following the blast. When Boston looked like they were stuck in mud, the Arroyo shot fueled them to victory.