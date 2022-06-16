Red Sox’s Alex Cora Shares Message To Celtics Before Must-Win Game 6

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics seemingly have proved their doubters wrong at every turn since the calendar flipped to 2022.

Alex Cora doesn’t want the C’s to lose sight of that with their backs against the wall.

The Celtics will try to keep their season and championship hopes alive Thursday night when they host the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Prior to Boston’s do-or-die game at TD Garden, the Red Sox manager delivered a message to Ime Udoka’s team.

“Enjoy it, man. Enjoy it,” Cora told reporters Thursday, per MassLive. “Dec. 31, nobody thought this team was going to be here, right? And they’re giving us Game 6.”

Cora and many other members of the Red Sox will be on-hand to enjoy the marquee matchup. A number of St. Louis Cardinals, who are in Boston for a three-game series that begins Friday, also will be watching the game at TD Garden in style.

Tipoff for Game 6 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.