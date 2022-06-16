Alex Cora Provides Injury Update On Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas

Casas sustained a sprained ankle on May 17

The Boston Red Sox farm system has been operating without its top prospect over the last month.

Triston Casas sprained his ankle while tagging up on a sacrifice fly for Triple-A Worcester on May 17 and hasn’t played since.

Now, the promising slugger is in Fort Myers, Florida, rehabbing his injury.

“He’s moving,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Thursday, as transcribed by MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “I think he started running last week.”

Casas was hitting .248 with nine doubles, six home runs, 22 RBIs and an .816 OPS in 36 games prior to the sprain. He’s ranked as the organization’s No. 1 prospect on SoxProspects.com and has a promising future ahead of him once he recovers.

First base has been a murky position for the Red Sox in recent years. Barring an unlikely trade at the deadline, Casas’ path to the majors is still clear upon return, though he will not be rushed to Boston.

