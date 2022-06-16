Many Members Of Red Sox, Cardinals To Attend Celtics-Warriors Game 6

NESN Logo Sign In

There will be as many professional athletes in the stands as there will be on the court for Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals — who begin a three-game series Friday — will be in attendance at TD Garden on Thursday.

“Alex Cora has a ‘Los Celtics’ t-shirt on this morning,” The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham tweeted Thursday. “He and ‘a lot’ of the Sox players are going to Game 6 tonight. The Cardinals, who have a day off in Boston before the weekend series, have a suite. Albert Pujols made the arrangements.”

Athletes from Boston’s core four sports have been regulars throughout the playoffs, from Mac Jones to David Ortiz. Not to mention, Damien Harris might have minority ownership in each team at this point, throwing the first pitch at Fenway (and spending an inning in the booth), being a banner captain for a Bruins’ playoff game, and being a regular at Celtics’ games.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Boston and Golden State will take place on Thursday at TD Garden. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET with the Celtics facing elimination.