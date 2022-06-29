Rob Refsnyder Blasts Two-Run Homer To Tie It Up For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Refsnyder’s hot run with the Red Sox continued Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.

Boston found itself down 4-2 in the top of the seventh, as the Toronto Blue Jays quickly went up 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning. The Red Sox needed a big bat to pull themselves back, and they found it in Refsnyder.

Refsnyder’s second home run of the year went 425 feet, and it put him at three RBIs on the night after his grounder plated Christian Vázquez in the fifth inning.

The Red Sox have found a surprising gem in Refsnyder, 31, and the center fielder has delivered each night he’s called upon.