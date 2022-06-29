Details Emerge From Deshaun Watson’s Disciplinary Hearing With NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

If the NFL has it its way, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson won’t play for a second straight season.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reported that at a critical disciplinary hearing for Watson on Tuesday, the NFL sought for an indefinite suspension of the signal caller, and at minimum wanted Watson suspended at least one year. Those representing Watson said that punishment is unwarranted, according to Maadi, who cited anonymous sources present for the meeting.

While agreeing to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits last week for sexual misconduct toward women, Watson can still be suspended due for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Watson’s lawyers and representatives from the NFL argued their cases in front of an independent arbiter — former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson — who was agreed to rule over the hearing by the league and the NFL Players’ Association.

This is unlike past years when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would have presided over this hearing. Robinson will make the decision if Watson will face a suspension, which can be appealed by either side.

Watson sat out the entire 2021 season while rumors swirled about his misconduct, and Maaddi noted his lawyers are looking to get him back on the field this season with his new team in the Browns, who handed Watson a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract in the offseason after being traded from the Houston Texans.

Watson’s fate has yet to be determined as the hearing is set to continue Wednesday with Watson in attendance, per Maaddi. From the outset, Watson has alleged the allegations against him are untrue.

Watson’s playing status is certainly up in the air with the Browns set to open training camp in a month.