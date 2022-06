NESN Logo Sign In

Shohei Ohtani continues to show the world how impressive he is.

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 5-2, ending their winning streak and ending the Angels’ losing streak.

Ohtani did it on both sides of the diamond, pitching seven innings of one-run baseball while also hitting a two-run home run to give the Angels a lead.

For more on Ohtani’s night, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.