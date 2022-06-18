U.S. Open Tee Times, Pairings: All Eyes On Stars For Round Three In Brookline

NESN Logo Sign In

Golf fans are set for an exciting weekend ahead as round three kicks off Saturday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

The stars have aligned in the 2022 U.S. Open as four of the top players in the world — Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler — sit atop the leaderboard. Morikawa shares the lead with Joel Dahmen at 5-under 135.

The third round of the major championship is set for Saturday. The United States Golf Association have set tee times and pairings with the leaders set to tee off later in the day.

The tee times and pairings are as follows (times ET):

9:49 a.m. ? Joseph Bramlett, Stewart Hagestad (a)

10:00 a.m. ? Sebastián Muñoz, Patrick Cantlay

10:11 a.m. ? Sam Bennett (a), Denny McCarthy

10:22 a.m. ? Sam Stevens, K.H. Lee

10:33 a.m. ? Min Woo Lee, Tyrrell Hatton

10:44 a.m. ? Chris Naegel. Chris Gotterup

10:55 a.m. ? Guido Migliozzi, Grayson Murray

11:06 a.m. ? Max Homa, Adam Scott

11:22 a.m. ? Jordan Spieth, Wil Besseling

11:33 a.m. ? Todd Sinnott, Richard Bland

11:44 a.m. ? Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

11:55 a.m. ? Gary Woodland, Austin Greaser (a)

12:06 p.m. ? Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes

12:17 p.m. ? Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman

12:28 p.m. ? Sebastian Söderberg, Patrick Reed

12:39 p.m. ? Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson

12:55 p.m. ? Séamus Power, Justin Thomas

1:06 p.m. ? Adam Schenk, Hideki Matsuyama

1:17 p.m. ? Andrew Putnam, Brandon Matthews

1:28 p.m. ? Joohyung Kim, Brooks Koepka

1:39 p.m. ? Thomas Pieters, Will Zalatoris

1:50 p.m. ? Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

2:01 p.m. ? Davis Riley, David Lingmerth

2:12 p.m. ? Travis Vick (a), Callum Tarren

2:28 p.m. ? MJ Daffue, Adam Hadwin

2:39 p.m. ? Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns

2:50 p.m. ? Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers

3:01 p.m. ? Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler

3:12 p.m. ? Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler

3:23 p.m. ? Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy

3:34 p.m. ? Jon Rahm, Hayden Buckley

3:45 p.m. ? Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa

(a): amateur

The weekend is shaping to be a special one with four of the top golfers in the world vying for the U.S. Open crown.

You can follow along throughout the week with NESN?s coverage from The Country Club here.