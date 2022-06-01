Why Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Signed With Kayne West, Donda Sports

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made history this week, not only by helping lead the Celtics to their first NBA Finals appearance on over a decade, but when it was reported that he was the first athlete to sign with Kanye West’s Donda Sports marketing agency.

The news came after the Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald announced his partnership with the agency, but Brown reportedly signed his deal back in March, coincidentally, following a game against the Golden State Warriors. He explained his thought process behind the deal Wednesday.

“It was time, you know? For me, like I said, anytime I make a life decision I contemplate and I think about things deeply,” Brown told media. “For what I want to do, the missions I want to get accomplished, It was the right decision.

“I feel like this is a good moment for me in my particular life, and I’m excited to build and create and do things that I’ve always imagined. On the court and off. I think it’s a beautiful collaboration and I’m excited.”

Brown and the Celtics will play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday from Chase Center, with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET, perhaps the perfect time to make his first statement as a member of the brand.