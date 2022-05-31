Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Reportedly Signs With Kanye West’s Donda Sports

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has a lot going on lately. In addition to making his first trip to the NBA Finals, the former all star has reportedly signed with Kanye West’s sports marketing agency Donda Sports.

TMZ broke the news on Tuesday, stating, “The superstars are lining up to work with Kanye West — TMZ Sports has learned Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is the first pro athlete to ever sign with Donda Sports.”

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald revealed that he would be joining the agency last week on the ‘I Am Athlete’ podcast, and NFL free agent Antonio Brown recently announced his partnership with the agency, but Brown’s deal with Donda was coincidentally signed in March following the Celtics’ last regular season matchup with the Golden State Warriors. He was seen pictured with West following the game.

Since Donda Sports is a marketing agency, Brown’s new connection with the polarizing rap star should mostly focus on branding away from the court. One way it could show up on court, however, is on Brown’s feet. Currently a footwear free agent, this new deal could line Brown up for a hefty shoe deal, perhaps with Adidas, the manufacturer of West’s footwear brand Yeezy.