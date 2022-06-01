Xander Bogaerts Has Honest Assessment Of His Play After Loss Vs. Reds

Bogaerts had a crucial error in the loss

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts wasn’t feeling great about his performance in Boston’s 2-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Bogaerts actually seemed quite disgusted by it, especially after a tough showing in the field and at the plate in the ninth inning. Bogaerts initially made a terrific stop on a hard-hit ball by Matt Reynolds in the top of the ninth, but his throw short-hopped Franchy Cordero, getting by the converted first baseman and allowing what ultimately was the game-winning run to score.

Bogaerts had a chance to make amends for that miscue in Boston’s final at-bats. But with the tying runs on second and third with one out, Bogaerts flied out harmlessly to shallow center field to conclude an 0-for-4 showing at the plate, which included two strikeouts.

Bogaerts certainly did hold back when assessing his outing following the defeat.

“That’s a bad one. That’s probably one my worst games that I had,” Bogaerts said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “… Got to make a better throw than that. Franchy (Cordero) is learning the position, he’s been incredible over there and I’ve just been bouncing balls to him lately, and I can’t expect him to pick every one. He’s been doing a great job. It was bad time for me to make a mistake like that.”

Bogaerts — who is still hitting .321 on the season — and the Red Sox will look to get back on track Wednesday when they host the Reds for the final contest of their quick two-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game plus an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.

