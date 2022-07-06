Bruins Announce 2022-23 Schedule; First Game On Road Vs. Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

Mark your calendars, Bruins fans, the 2022-23 NHL schedule finally is here.

Boston on Wednesday announced its 82 regular-season games beginning Oct. 12 on the road against the Washington Capitals. The Bruins will welcome their home fans back to TD Garden on Oct. 15 with a game against the Arizona Coyotes.

There are quite a games to highlight this season including Oct. 17 when the Florida Panthers come to town.

The Bruins will make their first trip to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs on Nov. 15 and visit the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 17.

Of course, we can’t forget about the Winter Classic on Jan. 2 that will be held at Fenway Park with the Bruins welcoming the Pittsburgh Penguins to America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.

To see their entire schedule, click here.

There a lot of cant-miss games ahead, be sure to plan accordingly.