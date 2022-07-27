Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Announces Engagement To Longtime Girlfriend Kiley Sullivan

Congrats to the happy couple!

by

Charlie McAvoy’s offseason started with shoulder surgery, but the Boston Bruins defenseman has some celebrating to do in his future.

McAvoy on Wednesday morning announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Kiley Sullivan, on Instagram. The couple is vacationing in Italy.

“The most amazing day — can’t wait to marry my best friend,” McAvoy captioned his Instagram post with the hashtag “#Ottosmom.”

McAvoy and Sullivan have been together since 2015.

The Bruins D-man underwent shoulder surgery in June and likely will miss the beginning of the 2022-23 NHL season, but it’s clear McAvoy is making the most of his summer.

More NHL:

Bruins Sign Forward Jack Studnicka To Two-Year Contract
NESN 360 cta
Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi
Previous Article

MLB Rumors: Andrew Benintendi Atop This Team’s Trade Target List
Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell
Next Article

Red Sox Rumors: Boston Among These Teams Interested In Josh Bell

Picked For You

Related