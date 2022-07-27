Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Announces Engagement To Longtime Girlfriend Kiley Sullivan

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy’s offseason started with shoulder surgery, but the Boston Bruins defenseman has some celebrating to do in his future.

McAvoy on Wednesday morning announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Kiley Sullivan, on Instagram. The couple is vacationing in Italy.

“The most amazing day — can’t wait to marry my best friend,” McAvoy captioned his Instagram post with the hashtag “#Ottosmom.”

McAvoy and Sullivan have been together since 2015.

The Bruins D-man underwent shoulder surgery in June and likely will miss the beginning of the 2022-23 NHL season, but it’s clear McAvoy is making the most of his summer.