Bruins Name John Gruden As Assistant Coach; Fills Kevin Dean Vacancy

The Bruins have found their replacement for Kevin Dean.

Boston on Wednesday announced it hired John Gruden as its assistant coach. Gruden spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders in the same role.

Gruden replaces the vacancy Dean, who now is an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks after being relieved of his duties earlier this summer.

The 52-year-old Gruden was a head coach in the OHL for Hamilton Bulldogs, where he led the team to a 43-18-7 record during the 2017-18 season and earned the J. Ross Robertson Cup. He also has ties to the city of Boston and the Bruins as he played for the organization from 1993-96.

Gruden will be alongside new head coach Jim Montgomery, as well as Joe Sacco, Chris Kelly and Bob Essensa when the Bruins open their season on the road against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12.