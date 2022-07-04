Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Requests Trade From Manchester United

NESN Logo Sign In

On Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly declared he wants to leave Manchester United after rejoining the football club last August. The 37-year-old returned with the intention of being a part of something exciting, but ended up very disappointed. The squad fell to their worst season in Premier League history.

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League, missing the mark on qualifying for the Champions League. Ronaldo was not satisfied with the season the team had, as it was not anywhere close to meeting expectations.

Ronaldo reportedly asked Manchester United to let him continue his career elsewhere if he receives a reasonable offer this summer.

The problem is Ronaldo still has a year left on his current deal. The organization does not consider him for sale either since he is still under contract.

Ronaldo is expected to return to training this week. He is required to go on the team’s two-and-a-half-week pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia that begins Friday, which the club warned him he must attend.

Ronaldo still has a lot left to give to the game, having scored 18 goals in the Premier League last season. The forward is competing at a level where he should be on a title-worthy squad.

One question remains: Where will Ronaldo end up if he does leave Manchester United like he wants to do? There are plenty of options, including Chelsea and Napoli.