Red Sox May Use Spot Starter Monday Due To Michael Wacha’s Arm Issue

When Kutter Crawford was scratched for his scheduled start at Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, it appeared the Boston Red Sox were positioning to use him Wednesday as they have an empty spot in their starting rotation.

But the Red Sox could be forced to use the right-handed pitcher sooner than expected.

Following Boston’s extra-inning win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Crawford could be thrust into a spot start Monday in place of Michael Wacha when Boston opens a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Cora revealed Wacha is dealing with a “heavy arm” issue, which may cause him to miss his scheduled start.

“There’s a good chance (Crawford’s) the guy tomorrow,” Cora said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Wacha during the game today, he didn’t feel great. So, there’s a chance we might scratch him tomorrow and Kutter might be with us, but we’ll see. We’re still kind of like let’s see what we can do.”

Cora didn’t give a definitive timeline for when Wacha, whose last outing came Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, will pitch again.

“Something that he talked about it today, and we’re like, ‘Ok, if we can push him back or scratch him tomorrow and then he can pitch later then we’ll do that,'” Cora said. “It’s nothing (definite). That’s something that it came to our attention today.”