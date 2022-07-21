CT Sun Notebook: Alyssa Thomas Turns Things Around Against New York Liberty

NESN Logo Sign In

Alyssa Thomas made a huge impact in the Connecticut Sun’s win against the New York Liberty on Tuesday following a rough performance in Sunday’s 91-83 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Although pulling down 14 rebounds, Thomas recorded nine turnovers and just five points on 1-for-6 shooting against the Aces.

In the next game against the Liberty just two days later, the 6-foot-2 forward stepped up big time for the Sun. In the 82-63 win, Thomas stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 13 rebounds and five assists along with a season-high six steals.

Sun head coach Curt Miller described Thomas’ comeback as “huge” in a postgame interview.

“Huge response for her. Wasn’t a typical game, disappointing night the other night for her personally,” Miller told reporters, per the team. “She impacted everything we did tonight. She just plays so hard. She gives everything she’s got.

“She was just disruptive defensively. The steals jump off the page,” Miller continued. “… Had a short-term memory, left that game, flushed it and had the game we needed out of her.”