CT Sun Wrap: Fourth-Quarter Effort Leads To Victory Vs. Liberty

The Connecticut Sun used an impressive fourth quarter to earn a bounce-back win while dismantling the New York Liberty in a 82-63 verdict at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Sun improved to 17-9 on the campaign while New York fell to 9-16.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Despite being without reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones due to health and safety protocols, the Sun took it to the Liberty in the paint all while shooting just 11 3-pointers in the contest. The Sun scored 40 of their 82 points in the paint with a 39-26 advantage on the glass, including allowing just six offensive boards.

Their prowess in the paint ultimately helped the Sun put together a dominant fourth quarter, as well. Connecticut outscored New York 29-13 in the final 10-minute frame with its strength on the defensive end allowing the Sun to force 18 turnovers and score 14 points off those giveaways.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brionna Jones was among the biggest reasons Connecticut was able to have its way in the paint. She scored a season-high 21 points (9-for-15 from the field) with eight rebounds while her rating of plus-26 was the best on the team.

— Alyssa Thomas stuffed the stat sheet before she finished with her eighth double-double on the season. Thomas finished with 18 points (7-for-12) to go along with 13 rebounds, six steals and five assists. She was one of three players who recorded a rating of plus-21 or better (DeWanna Bonner).