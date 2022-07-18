David Ortiz Memories: Dave O’Brien Recalls Epic Grand Slam In ALCS

NESN Logo Sign In

This is a part of a series in which NESN personalities share their favorite memory of David Ortiz as they had an up-close view of his career either as a teammate or a member of the media. You can find all of NESN.com’s coverage as Ortiz goes into the Hall of Fame here.

The career of longtime broadcaster Dave O’Brien will forever be intertwined with David Ortiz.

O’Brien, who is the play-by-play voice for Boston Red Sox games on NESN, was on the radio call for WEEI during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series in 2013 at Fenway Park when Ortiz produced one of the biggest hits of his career.

O’Brien narrated the stunning events in real-time as Ortiz smacked a game-tying grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning of that game against the Detroit Tigers that sent Tori Hunter tumbling over wall and into the bullpen.

DAVID ORTIZ! DAVID ORTIZ! DAVID ORTIZ!



7 years ago, Big Papi's grand slam was yet another clutch #postseason hit for the @RedSox star. pic.twitter.com/HxefEJzbeq — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) October 13, 2020

It created a signature moment for both hitter and broadcaster — one of many, for sure — with O’Brien capturing the utter amazement of Big Papi delivering in a pressure-packed situation again by repeating Ortiz’s name three times as he rounded the bases.

“That one, without question for me, will always stand out,” O’Brien said. “I thought (it) was arguably the biggest home run of his career because if the Sox don’t win that game — if he doesn’t tie the game and they go on to win — they go down 0-2 to that pitching staff, which included Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, going to Detroit, and I don’t think they ever get anywhere near the World Series that year.”