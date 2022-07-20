Former Red Sox Dustin Pedroia Reflects On Career With David Ortiz

NESN Logo Sign In

You may have heard, but former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has a fairly busy weekend ahead.

The most clutch hitter in baseball history will stroll into Cooperstown, NY this weekend and become the 340th member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. As you can expect, his forthcoming induction has brought out some great stories, memories and compliments from legends of the game. The latest came from his longtime teammate Dustin Pedroia, who appeared on WEEI’s “The Bradfo Sho” to pay his respects to the Red Sox’s godfather.

“I view David as family. You know, obviously we’re completely different. We come from different parts of the world, he’s a huge guy, I’m small. But it’s crazy how two mindsets can come together and they’re basically identical. You know what I mean? He always knew what I was thinking, and it was the same way (for me).

“We had a lot of fun, I’ll tell you that. There’s not one story that stands out, but there’s so many memories that we went through together in that time and man, it was a blast. It was fun.”

Pedroia and Ortiz played together for 11 seasons with the Red Sox, winning a pair of World Series championships and making three All-Star games together.

Stories between the two have become just as legendary around Boston as the two players themselves, and there are sure to be more to come on Sunday when Ortiz receives baseball’s highest honor.