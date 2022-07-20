Carl Yastrzemski Boldly Admits David Ortiz Was ‘Better Hitter’ Than He Was

NESN Logo Sign In

When you think of some notable Red Sox hitters there’s no way anyone leaves out Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski or David Ortiz, just to name a few.

The three Boston legends have their own place in Red Sox history, and Ortiz will join them Sunday as a baseball immortal when he’s enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame. There’s no denying Ortiz’s impact on the Red Sox and the city of Boston over the course of his 14 seasons with the organization.

Yastrzemski knows a thing or two about where in history Red Sox players belong, and when he spoke to The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy via phone, he knew exactly where to rank Boston’s greatest clutch hitter of all time.

“He was one hell of a hitter, you know?” Yastrzemski told Shaughnessy. “One of the best hitters the Red Sox ever had. Probably the only guy that was a better hitter was Ted.”

That certainly sounds like Yastrzemski is putting Ortiz above himself in that conversation.

“Yes,” he said. “He was a better hitter.”

That’s certainly some high praise coming from Yaz.