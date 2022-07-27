Jayson Tatum Questions Legitimacy Of Jaylen Brown, Celtics Trade Reports

NESN Logo Sign In

The reports connecting the Boston Celtics to a trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant started from two of the most well-known reporters in the NBA.

But Jayson Tatum still seems to question the legitimacy of the rumors, especially that by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who reported the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown in a package for Durant.

“I don’t know if that report is true or not,” Tatum told a collection of media members while in New York City on Tuesday night for the premiere of a Showtime documentary, per SI Now’s Bobby Krivitsky.

“I don’t believe everything I see on TV,” Tatum added when pressed about Brown being mentioned. “I’ve seen some (expletive) on me that was a lie. You never really know what’s true or what’s not true.”

Charania reported Monday morning the Celtics offered Brown, Derrick White and draft capital for Durant, but the Nets deemed the offer insufficient. Instead, Brooklyn countered with a trade for Brown, Marcus Smart and draft picks. It’s unclear where those talks currently stand.

Charania’s report did, however, come hours after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Celtics were among the teams engaged in talks with the Nets. The timeline of when those conversations took place continues to prompt conflicting reports with a few media members indicating they were preliminary talks while others believe they took place more recently.

Tatum acknowledged how the decision was not up to him, but stood by his current group of teammates.