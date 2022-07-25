How Jaylen Brown Reportedly Feels About Inclusion In Kevin Durant Trade Talks

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown seemed to share discontent on social media given Monday’s trade reports involving Kevin Durant, but the Boston Celtics star reportedly is in a fine headspace as rumors swirl.

“He loves it in Boston. He was two games away from a championship. He’s happy and looking forward to coming back,” a source close to Brown told longtime Celtics reporter Mark Murphy. “Like Kawhi (Leonard), (Anthony Davis) and others on that level, he’s going to be included in every report because of who he is.”

Source on Jaylen Brown's reaction to trade rumors: "He loves it in Boston. He was two games away from a championship. He's happy and looking forward to coming back. … Like Kawhi, AD and others on that level, he's going to be included in every report because of who he is." https://t.co/bNV0y6U9Zw — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 25, 2022

The indication from Murphy’s source might ease Celtics fans a bit after Brown’s tweet of “Smh” likely worried many Green Teamers. Of course, only time will tell whether Brown actually remains content with his standing on the Celtics or if he truly was irked by being included in reports.

It’s fair to think the latter might be true given how professional athletes tend to react when they think they’ve been slighted by an organization.

Brown reportedly was included in a trade offer for Durant, who requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Brooklyn, however, ultimately deemed Boston’s reported package of Brown, Derrick White and draft capital as insufficient.

Those trade reports surfaced Monday morning, but ESPN’s Brian Windhorst indicated the Nets are not currently involved in trade talks and that Boston’s previous offer was from weeks prior.