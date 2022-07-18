MLB Draft: Red Sox Take Third High Schooler With Final Pick On Day One

Roman Anthony is committed to Mississippi

by

The Boston Red Sox selected high school outfielder Roman Anthony with the No. 79 pick of the 2022 MLB Draft — their final selection on day one.

Anthony joins high school shortstops Mikey Romero and Cutter Coffey, who were drafted with the No. 24 and No. 41 picks respectively.

MLB.com rates Anthony as the No. 56 overall prospect in the 2022 class, describing his game as full of “raw power.” The 18-year-old hit a 450-foot home run in the 2021 High School All-American game at Coors Field.

The Red Sox will continue drafting on Monday, with rounds 3-11 set to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

JetBlue Park
