MLB Rumors: Mariners Go All In By Landing Luis Castillo From Reds

The Reds land three top prospects and four overall in the deal

by

The Luis Castillo rumors and theories have finally come to a close.

The Seattle Mariners have reportedly finalized a deal on Friday to acquire the right-handed starter from the Cincinnati Reds, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. As reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Reds will receive shortstop Noelvi Marte, pitcher Levi Stoudt, and infielder Edwin Arroyo — three of Seattle’s top five minor league prospects — along with pitcher Andrew Moore in exchange for Castillo.

The Mariners, currently 12 games out in the division race and second in the American League Wild Card hunt, land Castillo amid the most impressive showing of his big league career. The 29-year-old veteran is currently 4-4 with a 2.86 ERA and 1.071 WHIP in 14 appearances during his second All-Star season.

The Reds, on the other hand, sit dead last in the National League Central at 38-61 — the second most losses total in the NL and tied for third-most in all of Major League Baseball. With Cincinnati serving as a non-contender this season, they’ll look to the future with this deal, acquiring a trio of Seattle’s best farm system players.

Castillo entered the MLB Trade Deadline as one the hottest names in the rumor mill, with various teams linked to six-year big leaguer, expressing their interest in one of the NL’s best pitchers this season. But the Mariners ended up winning the sweepstakes.

