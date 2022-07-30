Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Offense Can’t Deliver In Clutch Vs. Brewers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox certainly had their chances offensively, especially in the late innings, in Friday’s 4-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox just couldn’t capitalize on any of them.

Sure, it was a tall task facing Milwaukee’s vaunted bullpen, but Boston put itself in a good position to mount a comeback, only to waste the opportunities by stranding five base runners — two in scoring position — over the final three stanzas.

“Just frustrating because we put (together) good at-bats and we had runners out there,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We haven’t done a good job with men in scoring position for like a month and a half.

With the Brewers holding onto a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh, the Red Sox applied pressure by putting runners at first and second with one out. But Brad Boxberger came out of the Brewers bullpen to extinguish the first threat by striking out Jackie Bradley Jr. and then getting Yolmer Sánchez to weakly lineout to shortstop.

The Red Sox had the exact same scenario in the eighth against lights out reliever Devin Williams. It was Williams’ turn to work out of the jam as he got Xander Bogaerts to miss on a change-up before getting J.D. Martinez to ground out to end the frame.

All-Star closer Josh Hader came in with even more room to work with, but he tried to ignite a Red Sox rally with his control issues and by allowing a single to Bobby Dalbec. Boston couldn’t take advantage, though, with Hader striking out the side — Milwaukee’s pitchers combined to record 14 strikeouts — to close things out and send the Red Sox tumbling back below the .500 mark.