Why Playing For Patriots Was ‘Most Fun’ Part Of Jason McCourty’s NFL Career

Jason McCourty only wore a Patriots uniform for three seasons, but that’s all he needed to have perhaps the best experience of his long, successful NFL career.

Following eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans and one with the Cleveland Browns, McCourty signed with New England in 2018, joining a defensive backfield that included his identical twin, Devin. The Patriots went on to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, with Jason providing one of the game’s biggest plays. McCourty spent last season with the Miami Dolphins.

Now 34 years old, McCourty is roughly tweeks removed from announcing his retirement and in his first days as a co-host on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show. He recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer about a variety of topics, including his favorite NFL memories.

“As any kid can imagine, you have a sibling that’s close in age, let alone an identical twin, and you got to play together and win the Super Bowl together like that,” McCourty told Breer, as transcribed by Patriots Wire’s Henry McKenna. “That’s a storybook ending. So, that was the most fun. But Tennessee is home. If somebody asked me, I’m a Titan. Tennessee was eight seasons, had to endure a lot of losing but felt like we were putting bricks in that building. I got married in Tennessee, had all three of my kids, so that’s home.

“But Tennessee and New England, those are the two places for me. One was home. One was the most fun I’ve had playing football.”

As for Devin, he’s back with the Patriots on a one-year deal and is set to enter his 13th season in New England.

The Patriots oficially begin training camp Tuesday, with practices starting Wednesday in Foxboro, Mass.