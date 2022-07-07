Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Named 2023 Pro Football HOF Semifinalist

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Kraft is one step closer to becoming the eighth team owner to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 semifinalists in the “Seniors, Coaches/Contributors” categories for the Class of 2023 on Thursday, with Kraft headlining a list of former players, coaches, owners, front office personnel and media members.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s “Seniors Committee” was designed to elect one non-player or player who’s candidacy has lapsed per year. The 2023 list is compromised of 25 former players and 29 non-players.

Kraft’s candidacy has been open every year since he bought the Patriots in 1994, as there is no waiting period for owners. As a six-time Super bowl champion, Kraft clearly belongs in the hall, but the reasoning for his lack of entry seems to be due to outside factors. His case for enshrinement has been hurt for a number of years, stemming from 2019 soliciting charges. He was not a finalist in 2020, 2021 or 2022.

By making his return to the semifinalist list, the hope in Kraft’s camp is that he can clear the final hurdle to become a finalist now that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo have been enshrined.

Joining Kraft on the semifinalist list are former Patriots’ Stanley Morgan — the franchises all-time receiving yards leader — and Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, who spent 36 years as a member of New England’s front office.