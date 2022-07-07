Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Surges Ahead Of José Ramírez In All-Star Voting

Devers is more than deserving of an All-Star starting nod

by

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers’ greatest comeback of the season might be off the field.

Devers is the lone Red Sox representative remaining with a chance to start the All-Star game. After coming in second place in Phase 1 of fan voting, the fan-favorite slugger has stormed back to dethrone Cleveland Guardians’ José Ramírez, the only other participant vying for the starting nod at third base.

The career-long Guardian received over 100,000 more votes than Devers in Phase 1 of voting, but is now trailing.

Devers now holds 59% of the votes to Ramírez’s 41%, according to MLB.com’s Brian Murphy and Thomas Harrigan in their Thursday update.

Devers is hitting .327 with 44 extra-base hits including 17 home runs, 46 RBIs, two steals and a .962 OPS. The 25-year-old phenom leads the major leagues in hits with 104 and is tied for the lead in doubles (27).

Ramírez on the other hand is hitting .285 with 47 extra-base hits, 63 RBIs, 12 steals and a .940 OPS. He also has a share of the league lead in doubles.

The complete rosters for the All-Star Game, which is set to take place on Tuesday, July 18 at Dodger Stadium, will be revealed on July 10.

NESN.com’s coverage of MLB All-Star Week is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.

More MLB:

Red Sox Place Tyler Danish On Injured List, Select Michael Feliz
NESN 360 cta
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft
Previous Article

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Named 2023 Pro Football HOF Semifinalist
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Tyler Danish
Next Article

Red Sox Place Tyler Danish On Injured List, Select Michael Feliz

Picked For You

Related