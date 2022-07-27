Patriots Owner Robert Kraft One Step Closer To Pro Football Hall Of Fame

NESN Logo Sign In

The Pro Football Hall of Fame coach/contributor committee reduced its list of finalists Wednesday, and a few with New England connections made the list.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was named a finalist by the committee and now is one step closer to being inducted as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Holding a collection of roles within the organization since 1994, New England has won six Super Bowls since Kraft purchased the team. Kraft, 81, has had a pivotal hand in building the Pats into what became a dynasty.

RKK is a Finalist for the @ProFootballHOF Class of 2023 ? https://t.co/SraJMXMJsQ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 27, 2022

The billionaire businessman also has holdings in Gillette Stadium, Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution and more.

In addition to Kraft, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy also appeared on the committee’s list of finalists Wednesday. Kilroy was the Patriots general manager from 1979-1982 as well as vice president of the organization from 1983-1993. Kilroy died at the age of 86 in 2007.

The coach/contributor committee, a group of 12, will meet again August 23 when they narrow the list of 12 finalists to one. The single coach or contributor then will advance to a selection committee to be considered for membership into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.