What NBA Insider Fears About Celtics Potentially Adding Kevin Durant

Jeff Goodman can’t help but wonder if adding Kevin Durant actually is in the best interest of the Celtics’ franchise cornerstone.

Boston apparently is intrigued by the possibility of pairing Durant with Jayson Tatum. The Celtics reportedly have spoken to the Nets about a potential KD trade, and the organization appears willing to send Jaylen Brown to Brooklyn in order to pull off the blockbuster.

It’s easy to understand why this hypothetical has crossed Boston’s mind, as Durant and Tatum both are top-10 players in the NBA. But Goodman believes KD’s presence might not be totally beneficial for the 24-year-old while he’s still in his formative years.

“I’d more be worried about Jayson Tatum learning from Kevin Durant,” Goodman said Tuesday on “Merloni, Fauria and Mego,” as transcribed by WEEI. “I’m not sure learning from Kevin Durant right now is the best way to be taught.”

Goodman added: “Yeah, he’s just not the same person. I know you’re gonna change over the course — you’re not gonna be that kid I talked to at 14, obviously. But I miss the kid that when he signed an extension for Oklahoma City, he just like tweeted it out and said, ‘I’m gonna be here,’ and that was it. … That was him at that point. Now, Keyboard Kevin going at people on Twitter … I just don’t know.

“I would be worried about having Kevin Durant here with some of the questionable decisions he’s made over the last couple years. Then you throw in the health, the age, all of it, and again, I go back to it. I can’t believe I would turn down a trade for Kevin Durant if it were me, involving Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a first. Like, I can’t believe I’m even thinking about turning down that trade.”

Celtics brass probably shouldn’t be overly worried about Durant possibly bogging Tatum down. After all, Kyrie Irving was a member of the Celtics for Tatum’s first two seasons in the NBA and the polarizing point guard clearly didn’t stunt the star forward’s growth in any way. And after leading a team to within two wins of a championship, Tatum probably feels pretty confident in the way he goes about his business.