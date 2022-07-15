Red Sox Mock Draft Roundup: Experts Predict Boston’s First Pick In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 Major League Baseball Draft kicks off Sunday, and the Boston Red Sox own the No. 24 overall pick in Round 1.

This comes one year after the Red Sox selected Marcelo Mayer with the No. 4 pick, a stunning development since many draft experts projected the high school shortstop to go No. 1 overall.

Two years ago, Boston selected infielder Nick Yorke at No. 17, marking the first draft pick of Chaim Bloom’s tenure as Red Sox chief baseball officer. This, too, was a surprise based on pre-draft rankings.

Mayer and Yorke now are two of Boston’s top prospects, with each garnering national attention.

Who will join them in the Red Sox system this weekend? Here’s who several MLB draft experts predict Boston will select at No. 24 in the first round:

Kiley McDaniel, ESPN (July 15): Kumar Rocker, RHP, Tri-City (Independent)

It seems like Rocker’s range starts around 13 and ends around 40, with bigger budget contending-type teams mentioned almost exclusively. The Red Sox seem like a team that would like to prioritize building near-the-majors pitching depth and are value-focused enough to see the opportunity here. The Sox have mostly been tied to college players who maybe shouldn’t make it to this pick more than specific guys they like more than the industry, so this also fits in that regard.

I think they’re on Cade Doughty at their second pick and have been tied to prep C Brooks Brannon and CF Drew Faurot at later picks.