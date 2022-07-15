Nine Reunions Red Sox Could Consider Before 2022 MLB Trade Deadline

Garrett Richards, RHP, Texas Rangers

Years with Boston: 2021

Again, there’s no guarantee the Rangers will be sellers. Texas shelled out more than a half-billion dollars over the offseason to land the likes of Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Jon Gray, so it’s pretty pot committed at this point. But Richards revitalized his 2021 season — and career? — upon shifting to the bullpen with Boston. Maybe the Red Sox would consider bringing back the 34-year-old right-hander, knowing he could provide length as a reliever and that they wouldn’t need to pick up his $9 million club option for 2023.

Wade Miley, LHP, Chicago Cubs

Years with Boston: 2015

Miley, 35, is on the injured list with a shoulder issue, which complicates his trade situation. He also wasn’t very good in his lone season with Boston, butting heads with then-manager John Farrell. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the veteran southpaw. After all, the Cubs stink — despite taking two of three from the Red Sox earlier this month — and should look to sell everybody and anybody.

Daniel Bard, RHP, Colorado Rockies

Years with Boston: 2009-13

Now this is a realistic option for the Red Sox. Bard, whose comeback story is well documented, is a high-leverage reliever who’s performing well on an expiring contract, making him a prime trade target for any team in search of bullpen help down the stretch. That includes Boston. The biggest hurdle could be convincing the Rockies to actually sell, as general manager Bill Schmidt indicated Colorado has no plans to do such and the organization’s activity — or inactivity — at least year’s trade deadline suggests he very well could stick to his guns. Nevertheless, it’d be a nice story involving Bard, who was drafted by the Red Sox in 2006, and potentially an even nicer pickup given how well he’s pitched of late.

Mark Melancon, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Years with Boston: 2012

Red Sox fans probably don’t have fond memories of Melancon, who posted a 6.20 ERA in 41 appearances with Boston in 2012 (aka the Bobby Valentine year). He’s earned four All-Star selections since that disappointing season, though, including a nod last year while serving as the San Diego Padres’ closer. The D-Backs don’t need to trade Melancon, who’s been roughed up a bit in his age-37 campaign. He’s under contract for $6 million next season and the sides hold a $5 million mutual option for 2024. But Arizona currently sits in last place in the National League West. The Snakes should see what’s out there, and clubs needing a bullpen boost should inquire, cognizant of how good Melancon can be when all is right.

Noé Ramirez, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Years with Boston: 2015-17

Don’t recognize this name? That’s OK. Ramirez, drafted by the Red Sox in 2011, made just 33 underwhelming relief appearances with Boston before being claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels and spending the past six years on the West Coast, first with the Halos and now with the D-Backs. He won’t completely alter a bullpen, by any means, but he’s a serviceable arm on a bad team who’s under team control through next season.

Andrew Benintendi, OF, Kansas City Royals

Years with Boston: 2016-20

So, yeah, this almost certainly isn’t going to happen, despite all of the trade rumors surrounding Benintendi and Boston potentially needing another outfielder thanks to the underperformance of Jackie Bradley Jr. and the uncertainty surrounding Kiké Hernández’s hip injury. He’s a redundant fit — as a left-handed hitter who’s limited to left field — and it’s hard to imagine Chaim Bloom reversing course and bringing back the 2015 first-round pick 17 months after trading him to Kansas City. Plus, there’s the whole vaccination dilemma, which is a very real issue for the Red Sox as they jockey for position with the Toronto Blue Jays and face the possibility of having to travel north of the border in the postseason.

José Iglesias, IF, Colorado Rockies

Years with Boston: 2011-13, 2021

Let’s circle back to the Rockies for a second, because they also employ Iglesias, a decent infield option for anyone with a hole up the middle. The Red Sox, in theory, should be all set, with Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story holding down shortstop and second base, respectively, and Christian Arroyo and Jeter Downs serving as depth options. But hey, you never know what can happen. And Iglesias, a free agent after this season, left a strong impression on Red Sox manager Alex Cora, among others, after returning to Boston late last season.

Jed Lowrie, IF, Oakland Athletics

Years with Boston: 2008-11

Lowrie looks cooked at the plate. He’s 38 years old, on the injured list (shoulder) and doesn’t offer much defensive upside. The more likely scenario is the A’s naturally phase him out of their lineup as the season winds down, but we’ll still include him as a tip of the cap after 15 years in The Show.