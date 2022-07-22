Red Sox Recall Brayan Bello, Make Several Other Roster Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have made a few different roster moves ahead of Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team announced left-handed pitcher Chris Sale was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a fractured left pinky. His IL placement is retroactive to July 19.

The 33-year-old returned from the 60-day IL on July 12, where he started in that night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. He put on a stellar performance giving up no runs and just three hits throughout his five innings pitched. He started on July 17 in the matchup against the New York Yankees where he suffered the fifth-finger injury after being hit by a line drive in the first inning.

Boston also recalled right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello from the Triple-A Worcester. The 23-year-old has started twice for the Red Sox, giving up nine runs on 13 hits in eight innings. Down in Worcester and Double-A Portland this year, he is 10-4 with a 2.35 ERA. Bello reportedly may start for Boston on Sunday.

The Red Sox optioned catcher Connor Wong back to Worcester on Thursday. He has played in five games for Boston this season, where he batted 2-for-8 (.250) and collected an RBI. He batted .266 over the course of 60 games with 22 RBIs, 15 doubles and six homers for the WooSox.

Boston picked up infielder Yolmer Sánchez from Worcester and added him to the Major League roster. He has made one appearance for the Red Sox in their matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays back on June 29. He is batting .247 for the WooSox over the course of 78 games, where he started 52 times at second, 16 times at third and 10 times at shortstop.