NFL Analyst Sees No Issue With Patriots Going Without Offensive Coordinator

No offensive coordinator, no problem. Right?

Well the New England Patriots will put that theory to the test after not giving anyone, including Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, the title of offensive coordinator.

It’s certainly an unconventional move by Bill Belichick, but one former Patriot turned NFL analyst isn’t remotely concerned about. For Rob Ninkovich, he has full trust that Belichick will make everything work.

“They have the head coach that will make sure they’re in the right spot,” Ninkovich said on Friday’s “NFL Live” on ESPN, per Mike Reiss.

Ninkovich was on a panel rating the concern level of the Patriots going without an offensive coordinator, and his other colleagues on the show — Robert Griffin III and Kimberly Martin — weren’t that alarmed, either.

Griffin is actually less concerned than Ninkovich about the hole at offensive coordinator, and the former NFL quarterback is already on the record believing that the absence will help the development of Mac Jones, who is looking to make the all-important leap in his second year in the NFL.

By not naming an offensive coordinator, it only adds to the intrigue of the coaching staff construction heading into training camp. Belichick wouldn’t address who would call plays this offseason, and that will be a big storyline as the season quickly approaches.